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Freemason Candidate Threatens to Kill Republican with Russian-Ukrainian Hit Squad
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71 views • June 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc dig down on the latest in the 2020 election fraud and offer comments of the greatly hyped UFO report due later this month.
In the second half, Edward, Milo, and Lauren reveal the mysterious Florida Republican candidate who threatened to send a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to make his election rival disappear.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/17/21.
In the second half, Edward, Milo, and Lauren reveal the mysterious Florida Republican candidate who threatened to send a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to make his election rival disappear.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/17/21.
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