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Freemason Candidate Threatens to Kill Republican with Russian-Ukrainian Hit Squad
TruNews
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71 views • June 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc dig down on the latest in the 2020 election fraud and offer comments of the greatly hyped UFO report due later this month.

In the second half, Edward, Milo, and Lauren reveal the mysterious Florida Republican candidate who threatened to send a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to make his election rival disappear.

Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/17/21.
Keywords
floridaufotrunews2020 electionmilo yiannopoulosfreemasonrussianelection fraudukrainiandoc burkhartedward szallkerry kinseyrivallauren witzke
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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