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NIGHT SHADOWS 03252022 -- NIGHT FALLS, SIGNS of the Destroyer, The Thief, 44 and 4-11, Matrix off the Rails
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380 views • March 26, 2022
The dogs of war are now howling as the night falls upon an unregenerate and totally lost world, and the war drums beat ever faster and louder. The leaders of the world are now telling us that nuclear war is coming, and the West is now pushing Russia into a corner, so they have to go to nuclear war if they are to survive. Putin warned that WW3 was coming and there was nothing he could do to stop it, as did Obama a number of years ago. At the same time all of this is going on, the SIGNS of the approach of the Destroyer are increasing. Israel is now also in a corner as a nuclear Iran cannot be allowed, so WAR THERE AS WELL. The Matrix is going off the rails, and there is now NO TURNING BACK. Jesus is your only escape - DOES HE KNOW YOU?
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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