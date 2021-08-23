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'“YOU SHOULD ALL BE ASHAMED”
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351 views • August 23, 2021
“YOU SHOULD ALL BE ASHAMED”
Father of four and Daily Wire contributor, Matt Walsh, went viral this week for his “drop the mic” speech at a Nashville School Board meeting, chastising the board for the complete lack of evidence to back the tyrannical mask mandates schools are placing on their students. We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Matt!
Father of four and Daily Wire contributor, Matt Walsh, went viral this week for his “drop the mic” speech at a Nashville School Board meeting, chastising the board for the complete lack of evidence to back the tyrannical mask mandates schools are placing on their students. We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Matt!
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