“Decline It!” - Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Dire Warning About Digital IDs And CBDCs“What they’re going to do next, I promise you. I just know it. They’re going to impose a digital ID on everybody,” attested Dr. Mike Yeadon.

“Decline it!” he emphasized. “You do not need a digital ID to live your peaceful life. Evidence: the last hundreds of years.”

