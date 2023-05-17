Create New Account
“Decline It!” - Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Dire Warning About Digital IDs And CBDCs
“Decline It!” - Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Dire Warning About Digital IDs And CBDCs“What they’re going to do next, I promise you. I just know it. They’re going to impose a digital ID on everybody,” attested Dr. Mike Yeadon.

“Decline it!” he emphasized. “You do not need a digital ID to live your peaceful life. Evidence: the last hundreds of years.”

Watch the entirety of Dr. Yeadon’s impassioned speech on #CHDTV:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/truth-be-told-rally-or-london-or-may-13th-or-1pm-bst-or-8am-est-or-trafalgar/truth-be-told-rally-or-london-or-may-13th-or-1pm-bst-or-8am-est-or-trafalgar-livestream/

population controlbioweapondigital idplandemiccbdcmike yeadonmrna gene therapy

