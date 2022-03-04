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Remembering Boston Massacre Day: Joseph Warren Edition
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20 views • March 04, 2022
Commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Dr. Joseph Warren’s Massacre Day Oration in 1772. The great patriot and revolutionary war hero urged the people to never forget the bloodshed of Mar. 5, 1770. But he also focused on a natural rights foundation and warned future generations of the great danger of standing armies, “the ready engines of tyranny and oppression” - which they experienced first hand in Boston.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 4, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 4, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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