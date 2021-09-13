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2012 Awakening Ceremonies Welcome 5th Dimension Earth - Choose Your Own Reality!
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10 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy this FULL interview of 'Unbiased on the Fence' with the author, Von Galt. Von has over 40 years researching the ascension of Earth. She goes over the worldwide awakening ceremonies done by many indigenous tribes to end the Cycle of Polarity and welcome the new Cycle of Unity Consciousness a.k.a Maitreya Buddhahood, Oneness, & Christ Consciousness. Living in the energy of Unity Consciousness in the 5th dimension ushers in the next 1,000 years of galactic humanity according to Buddhism and many indigenous tribes worldwide. Following the Awakening Ceremonies, the Earth started her ascension into another parallel reality. Those who are awakened and working on their ascension will follow her into the 5th dimension. She further explains how contributes to the Mandela Effects that many people are experiencing.
Thank you to the Tribes that performed 2012 Awakening Ceremonies:
Native American Council of Elders
Aboriginals of Australia
Chiefs of Easter Island
Chiefs of Polynesian Islands
Mayan Council of Elders
Buddhist Monasteries Worldwide
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Thank you to the Tribes that performed 2012 Awakening Ceremonies:
Native American Council of Elders
Aboriginals of Australia
Chiefs of Easter Island
Chiefs of Polynesian Islands
Mayan Council of Elders
Buddhist Monasteries Worldwide
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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