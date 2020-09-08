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The Pope of the White Race
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70 views • September 08, 2020
This video is intended as preparation for us to launch into many new and important topics including what were whites really like before Christianity & what did they actually achieve? I discuss Ben Klassen and the excellent religion he invented called Creativity as well as a partial discussion of Nietzsche and his criticisms of Christianity. Do we really NEED a religion? I think so and explain why. Both Hitler & Klassen regarded ancient Rome and Greece as the epitome of white achievement. I discuss why the Romans and Greeks were special and why they remain an inspiration to this day. I also discuss various psychological and spiritual issues. Ancient Rome is going to be a very important topic that we also need to study as well as digging into why Christianity became our monopoly religion. Previously we had many religions. I discuss Nietzsche's master and slave morality as it pertains to the Romans and Christians.
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-4V
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-4V
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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