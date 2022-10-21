Novosti, as artillerymen of the 1st Slavic brigade hit the Ukrainians position

Russia Ukraine Updates
October 20, 2022
as artillerymen of the 1st Slavic brigade hit the Ukrainians position in the village of Opytnoe in the Avdeevka direction (DPR).
In the video from the drone - the defeat of the artillery installation of Ukrainian militants, which was spotted by a ground observation post.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1otlm3-novosti-as-artillerymen-of-the-1st-slavic-brigade-hit-the-ukrainians-positi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.