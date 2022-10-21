Novosti, as artillerymen of the 1st Slavic brigade hit the Ukrainians position

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Russia Ukraine Updates
October 20, 2022
as artillerymen of the 1st Slavic brigade hit the Ukrainians position in the village of Opytnoe in the Avdeevka direction (DPR).
In the video from the drone - the defeat of the artillery installation of Ukrainian militants, which was spotted by a ground observation post.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1otlm3-novosti-as-artillerymen-of-the-1st-slavic-brigade-hit-the-ukrainians-positi.html