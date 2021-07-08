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Ice Age Farmer: 'Food Shortage' Rolling Out In The World... [07.07.2021]
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1322 views • July 08, 2021
Note: The Reason I follow the US and UK so much, is because my many years of experience in this sick world tell me that if it is happens first in the US, then it comes to Europe (Denmark) afterwards.
This 'Food Shortage' has been mentionedand documented by several people I follow recently,Among other things for example that Bill Gates has bought land in the US and is now the largest land owner in the US, Synthetic meat etc etc.
Pinned by Ice Age Farmer - 10 hours ago: ' Get off youtube - much more here -> https://t.me/iceagefarmer '
emf 303 - 10 hours ago: 'Seems like were in the early chapters of a bad dystopian novel. I try informing friends about what's coming but most of them shut it out like they're trying to avoid spoilers.'
Original title: "Rolling Shortages" of Food? UK's Meat Tax & Food Riots
The UK is now experiencing "rolling brownouts of food supply," as advisors warn there may be "food riots" in the weeks ahead as food prices escalate to unaffordable levels and shelves are emptied. This is coming soon to the USA and Europe. In the "new normal" of the Great Reset, you will take whatever lab-grown meat is made available to you -- or will you start growing your own food now?
Full Show Notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/07/rolling-shortages-of-food-uk-meat-tax-food-riots/
36,258 views Jul 7, 2021
Ice Age Farmer
250K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SQytRAX0dg0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
This 'Food Shortage' has been mentionedand documented by several people I follow recently,Among other things for example that Bill Gates has bought land in the US and is now the largest land owner in the US, Synthetic meat etc etc.
Pinned by Ice Age Farmer - 10 hours ago: ' Get off youtube - much more here -> https://t.me/iceagefarmer '
emf 303 - 10 hours ago: 'Seems like were in the early chapters of a bad dystopian novel. I try informing friends about what's coming but most of them shut it out like they're trying to avoid spoilers.'
Original title: "Rolling Shortages" of Food? UK's Meat Tax & Food Riots
The UK is now experiencing "rolling brownouts of food supply," as advisors warn there may be "food riots" in the weeks ahead as food prices escalate to unaffordable levels and shelves are emptied. This is coming soon to the USA and Europe. In the "new normal" of the Great Reset, you will take whatever lab-grown meat is made available to you -- or will you start growing your own food now?
Full Show Notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/07/rolling-shortages-of-food-uk-meat-tax-food-riots/
36,258 views Jul 7, 2021
Ice Age Farmer
250K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SQytRAX0dg0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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