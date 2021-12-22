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Masks and Immunity, How The Immune System Works - Dr Dan Stock GCS [CLIP]
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23 views • December 22, 2021
The Global Covid Summit recently was held over 2 days in Nashville with leads Health Care Specialists speaking. Dr Dan Stock spoke about the futility of Mask wearing, and a simplified explanation of how the human immune system works. Worth Watching.
[Volume fixed]
CREDIT Global Covid Summit and Participants
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
[Volume fixed]
CREDIT Global Covid Summit and Participants
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
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