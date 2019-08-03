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What Does Health Mean to You?
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7 views • August 03, 2019
In this 20-minute video we discuss ways to look at health, how the major medical institutions in the world define health and how YOU can get to an empowered place where you have a clear idea of what health means to you in your life....which is the most important definition of health there is!
Resources:
The Meaning of Health and Its Promotion, 2006 by Norman Sartorius
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2080455/
The US Government and the World Health Organization
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2080455/
Medical Definition of National Institutes of Health (NIH)
https://www.medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=9786
Subscribe and Like this channel to receive updates!
Visit www.thegentletraveler.com to learn more about The Gentle Traveler coaching and energy medicine services. Thank you!
Resources:
The Meaning of Health and Its Promotion, 2006 by Norman Sartorius
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2080455/
The US Government and the World Health Organization
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2080455/
Medical Definition of National Institutes of Health (NIH)
https://www.medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=9786
Subscribe and Like this channel to receive updates!
Visit www.thegentletraveler.com to learn more about The Gentle Traveler coaching and energy medicine services. Thank you!
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