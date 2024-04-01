Create New Account
Culture War | Nature First Drugs Last | Dr. Michael Gaeta | The Gaeta Institute | Medical Tyranny Part of the Larger Agenda of Global Tyranny
Moms On A Mission
Published 17 hours ago

Dr. Michael Gaeta joins the show today to talk about how he first started waking up to medical and global tyranny and shares what he has done to push back. He shares how he came to a cross road after he was silent for a year and chose courage. He has been practicing for 34 years. Set up an appointment for a free consultation or learn more at:

https://michaelgaeta.com/.

Follow him on X: https://x.com/michaelcgaeta?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw

and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gaetainstitute?igsh=MTc5dW52MzBiZGZveg==

and many other platforms at either The Gaeta Institute or Gaeta Institute.


