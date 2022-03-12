Nationalist Fighters In Mariupol Call For Help, As Russians Leave Them No Chance: Fifteenth Day Of Military Operations In Ukraine

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After almost a week of failed attempts, Russia made a unilateral claim that the humanitarian corridors from the blockaded cities in Ukraine will be opened daily. At the same time Russian and DPR, LPR forces entered cities like Mariupol and Volnovakha and began the evacuation of civilians by their own means.
The inability of the Ukrainian military authorities to take control over the nationalist forces in the country has already resulted in deaths of dozens of civilians, and provoked a step back in the negotiation process.
Meanwhile, the joint Russian, LPR and DPR forces continue to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.
The mopping-up of the blockaded cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha continues. So far, in Mariupol, the units of the PM of the DPR have taken control of the quarters of Azovsky, Naide-novka, Lyapino, Vinogradar in the eastern part of the city and have reached the Azovstal power plant. In the western part of the city, the Western district was reportedly taken from Ukrainian forces.
Fighters of the nationalist battalions besieged in Mariupol are hoping for a counter-offensive of the AFU from the north of the city. The Ukrainian military command has reportedly positively replied to such demands from Mariupol. However, the AFU definitely have no forces to counterattack the Russian groupings in the region. Russia and the DPR continue to increase their control zone north of Mariupol.
The offensive of the DPR forces continues on the outskirts of Volnovakha, in the villages of Bugas, Novotroitskoye, where the flags of the republic are already hanging on administrative buildings. During the retreat, the AFU soldiers deliberately blew up electricity stations and water drains, depriving the local civilians of light, water and heat.
LPR forces are also steadily pushing away the UAF from the villages in the Donbass region.
The cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk are surrounded from three directions, and risk to be completely blockaded in the nearest future. To this end, the forces of the LPR continue their offensive near the town of Popasnaya, which is south of Severodonetsk.
After the UAF claimed victory and control over Chuguev, even before Russian forces approached the town, the Russian units decided to check these claims and launched an offensive towards Chuguev. The Ukrainian military base in the town has already been targeted with Russian missiles. Another SBU building was destroyed on March 10.
Another Russian rocket destroyed the building of the Institute of Physics and Technology located in the Kharkiv suburbs. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the SBU and the militants of the national battalions had mined a reactor of an experimental nuclear installation, with the aim of another provocation.
On the southern front lines, Russian forces have been activated after a tactical pause. They reportedly advanced towards Kriviy Rig and Nikopol from the direction of Mykolaiv.
In the area of Zaporizhya, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have passed the village of Gulyai Pole from the east and have moved towards Novaya Novoselka and Ugle-dar.
A new round of clashes was reported near Voznesensk, to the north of Mykolaev.
Russian military fleet has also entered the Ukrainian scene. Kalibr missiles were launched from the warships deployed in the Black Sea near Odessa. They hit the airfield near Kriviy Rig.
In order to secure the regions already under their control and to gain new territories, Russian forces and their allies need to deploy the second echelon on Ukrainian territories. Thus, further developments will likely mark the second stage of the Russian special operation. It should include a massive offensive against the AFU positions in the regions of Odessa, Kriviy Rig, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporizhya, as well as the encirclement of the largest AFU grouping in the Donbass region, and encirclement of the capital.
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