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Impeaching NC Governor Roy Cooper: Another Tyrant In The Sights Of The People
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50 views • February 18, 2021
California is trying to recall their governor, Minnesota just introduced Articles of Impeachment against their governor, and now citizens are trying to impeach North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper for his abuse of power under CONvid-1984. Former gubernatorial candidate Al Pisano and former US Senate candidate Kevin Hayes join me to talk about what they are doing to impeach North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and how you can be a part.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/impeaching-north-carolina-governor-roy-cooper-another-tyrant-in-the-sights-of-the-people/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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