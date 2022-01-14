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Vaccine Injured Media Cover-Up: Canada's Best Soccer Player (Alphonso Davies) is Sidelined By Myocarditis
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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582 views • January 14, 2022
The Canadian media appear to be covering up for a vaccine-injured soccer player here in Canada as our best International and Local player Alphonso Davies has been reported to have picked up a 'mild' case of Myocarditis after apparently having a bout of Covid-19. The only problem is Alphonso Davies only tested positive for Covid. As you will see by his Social Media Davies never actually had Covid, he only had a positive test. Here in Canada, they are reporting that he got a mild case of Myocarditis as a result of having Covid which is total nonsense. Once again, they never mentioned the vaccines or whether or not he was vaccinated, but he was as I will show you. This is, yet another case of the lamestream media blaming a serious reaction from the vaccine on the Covid flu itself, when Davies never even had the flu. Just another example of a high-level athlete getting a serious heart condition from one of the Global Elites poisonous jabs.

Related links:

https://www.realnotrare.com/

https://globalnews.ca/news/8489667/edmonton-soccer-star-alphonso-davies-positive-covid-19/

https://www.sportsnet.ca/bundesliga/article/alphonso-davies-sidelined-mild-myocarditis-covid-19-infection/

https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2021/11/21/22793527/bayern-munich-five-unvaccinated-players-kimmich-musiala-gnabry-choupo-moting-cuisance-covid-vaccine


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