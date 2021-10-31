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Pinky. Are You Pondering What I'm Pondering?
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12 views • October 31, 2021
I think so Brain.....
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Pinky & The Brain
Comedy Cartoon premiered September 9, 1995
Executive producer Steven Spielberg
Producers Tom Ruegger
Liz Holzman
Charles M. Howell IV.
Peter Hastings
Rusty Mills
Running time 22 minutes
Production companies Warner Bros. Animation
Amblin Entertainment
Distributor Warner Bros. Television Distribution
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Pinky & The Brain
Comedy Cartoon premiered September 9, 1995
Executive producer Steven Spielberg
Producers Tom Ruegger
Liz Holzman
Charles M. Howell IV.
Peter Hastings
Rusty Mills
Running time 22 minutes
Production companies Warner Bros. Animation
Amblin Entertainment
Distributor Warner Bros. Television Distribution
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