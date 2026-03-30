🛢🇺🇸 FLASHBACK: Trump pitched nabbing Iran oil in 1987

Demented Don salivated over Iran’s oil wealth when he first began publicly flirting with a potential presidential bid.



The real estate mogul claimed in a Rotary Club appearance that he was “personally tired of seeing this great country of ours being ripped off.”



💬 “Why couldn't we go in and take over some of their oil, which is along the sea?” he queried.



He also bluntly laid out his war plans if he were president in an interview with journalist Barbara Walters.



🔊 “Go in and grab one of their big oil installations and I mean grab it and keep it and get back your losses because this country has lost plenty because of Iran,” he argued.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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