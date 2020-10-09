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OVER 17,000 HEALTH EXPERTS SIGN HISTORIC COVID DECLARATION
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2560 views • October 09, 2020
OVER 17,000 HEALTH EXPERTS SIGN HISTORIC COVID DECLARATION
Three of the world's leading infectious disease specialists from Stanford, Harvard & Oxford created “The Great Barrington Declaration,” calling for an immediate withdrawal of strict lockdown measures for healthy populations, and “Focused Protection” for our most vulnerable. As we post this segment, almost 18,000 medical practitioners and public health experts have signed the declaration in support.
#FocusedProtection #COVID19 #GBDeclaration #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #EndLockdowns
Three of the world's leading infectious disease specialists from Stanford, Harvard & Oxford created “The Great Barrington Declaration,” calling for an immediate withdrawal of strict lockdown measures for healthy populations, and “Focused Protection” for our most vulnerable. As we post this segment, almost 18,000 medical practitioners and public health experts have signed the declaration in support.
#FocusedProtection #COVID19 #GBDeclaration #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #EndLockdowns
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