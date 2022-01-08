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Detailed Look at the Data of Batches and Lots with Mike Yeadon [CLIP]
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122 views • January 08, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon is featured on the latest session, 86, of the German Coronavirus Investigative Committee. Here he goes through an outline of what we've seen so far, and focuses on the batches and lots of the three used inoculations in the US and shows categorically the major inconsistencies with the lots that are being issued out to those around the world.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee and Dr Mike Yeadon
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee and Dr Mike Yeadon
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5
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