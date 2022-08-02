Scalar Wave is Destroying our Food and Water, Russia and Dollar

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
While California battles it’s worst wildfire in years, Kentucky is struggling with floods. Is this because of Scalar Wave? We also take a look at the developing plans for the "Digital Dollar" and how Russia's Navy will soon receive Hypersonic Missiles that will allow to strike enemies with lightning speed. It can travel nine times the speed of light and nothing can shoot it down.
00:00 - California Fires & Kentucky Floods
09:29 - Lake Mead
11:46 - Lake Powell
14:17 - Digital Dollar Plans
20:55 - Economic Desperation Rises
25:09 - Russia heralds Supersonic Missiles
28:06 - Ukraine Strikes Russia with Himars
30:06 - Prophecy Club App
31:08 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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