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While psychiatrists and drug companies will reluctantly admit to most side effects of psychotropic drugs, there is one more that they almost never mention—addiction.
Kiparis
Kiparis
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47 views • December 05, 2020
Most people think of addiction as an uncontrollable psychological or physical need for a certain substance.
But not psychiatrists. They call it “dependence.”
Regardless of what you call the phenomenon, a vast percentage of people experience horrendous withdrawal reactions when trying to get off psychotropic drugs.
Psychiatric drugs are habit-forming and addictive. Withdrawal from them can be far more difficult than from illegal drugs.

The clearest evidence of the similarities between psychiatric and illegal drugs is the fact that addiction to psychiatric drugs now rivals illegal drug addiction as the No. 1 drug problem in many parts of the world.

Such dangerous and problem-ridden drugs have however become widely accepted in society. It is therefore important to be fully informed about the effects of the various categories of psych drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/addiction-and-dependency.html

Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html

Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html

Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html

CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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