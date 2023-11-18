Judge Napolitano calls out the absurdity of trying to remove former PDJTrump from the ballot.

NEWSMAX: "Donald Trump's name cannot be removed from any ballot if he has not been convicted of an insurrection."
Judge Andrew Napolitano calls out the absurdity of trying to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot.
@Judgenap
@CarlHigbie
@NEWSMAX
https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1725650022447165725?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.