"He was about to reveal something Earth SHATTERING" MIT Professor ASSASSINATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nuno Loureiro was, until yesterday, MIT’s leading nuclear fusion scientist. His plasma research led to incredible clean energy breakthroughs... clean tech... no fossil fuels. Well he was murdered at his home on Monday.
Mirrored - Redacted
Thanks to Carlos J for Link
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!