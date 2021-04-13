Toronto Mayor John Tory Takes the Fake Jab and Then Hears From 'Woke' Canadians in the Comments

I live just outside of Toronto and before John Tory got into politics he was a good friend of my old room mate. They were golf buddies at upper class Rosedale Golf Course in Toronto. John Tory is a 33rd degree Freemason as well as an 'Orangeman'. The history of Toronto Mayor's has seen only two that have not been from the Irish Protestant group of Orangeman. John Tory is becoming increasingly more frustrated at how many Torontonians are refusing to get vaccinated. On a daily basis he is pleading for the city to get vaccinated. Toronto is presently in it's third TOTAL lockdown since the Pandemic has been present. Toronto has over 53% of it's population designated as 'minorities'. They do not want to take the 'jab'. John Tory over the weekend took the AstraZeneca jab in what looked like total fakery. Today John Tory announced a 5.5 million dollar program to 'educate' people in high risk areas of Toronto (meaning minority high rise apartment residents) on the various vaccines and how they are NOT dangerous. Meanwhile there is vaccine apathy in Toronto and based on the likes versus dislikes and the comments that I show you in this video John Tory will continue to face challenges getting people in Toronto fully vaccinated. He may have to go back to his Freemason lodge and ask for help in getting the Sheeple to take the poison.Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app