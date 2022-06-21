Ralph Babet Speaks

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Ralph Babet has secured the last Victorian Federal Senate seat weeks after the Australian election. It must have been close because his name was not always in that sixth and last spot as the count continued. I had the good fortune to video a speech he gave as a candidate back on Sunday May 1, when he had an opportunity to list the United Australia Party policies coming into the election. He spoke at a "Meet the Freedom Friendly Candidates" gathering and a very good size crowd attended making the day highly successful. Congratulations Ralph Babet and well done to all the UAP and RDA volunteers supporting him!