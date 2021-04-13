© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
@drsambailey
Follow
The Truth about Virus Isolation. What does it really mean to isolate a virus?
#virusisolation #virusisolate
References:
1. Etymology of ‘isolated’:
https://www.etymonline.com/word/isolated
2. Cambridge dictionary - Isolation:
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/isolation
3. Dictionary.com - Isolate:
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/isolate
4. Professor Vincent Racaniello:
https://www.virology.ws/about/
5. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2bWUAef0
6. Viral RNA is not infectious virus!:
https://www.virology.ws/2017/02/17/viral-rna-is-not-infectious-virus/
7. Principles of Virology 4th edition:
https://archive.org/details/Principles_of_Virology_4th_Edition_2_Vol_set_by_S._Jane_Flint_Lynn_W._Enquist_Vi/mode/2up
8. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition
9. Otago Daily Times, 13 June 2020:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210126072245/https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/offensive-otago-unis-fight-against-covid-19
10. Official Information Request to Otago University:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-03-30-University-of-Otago-Purification-of-SARS-COV-2-redacted.pdf
11. 1,000,000 Euro for proof of isolation of SARS-CoV-2 and its genetic substance:
https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
12. “RECOGNIZATE": A Word to fill a gap, C. R. Madeley & Christian J. Kay - The Lancet, September 30, 1978
13. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes?:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6711079/
14. Why misinterpretation of electron micrographs in SARS-CoV-2-infected tissue goes viral:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32079-1/fulltext#seccestitle10
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew T
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huEaH-boaoY
LBRY URL
lbry://@drsambailey#c/the-truth-about-virus-isolation-🤫#f
Claim ID
f42517997e0c8d43d3ce11ac71c650820704dac2
150.21 MB