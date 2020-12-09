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Shakespeare Gets “The Shot”: All the World’s a Stage For This Novel
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54 views • December 09, 2020
The shot heard round the world — because it’s a global agenda. UK Health Secretary weeps when 81 yr old William Shakespeare “does his duty” and gets the COVID vaccine. Calling it V-Day and vaccinating Shakespeare — is this all just a PR game for the novel?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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