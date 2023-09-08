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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 221 - MOTB!
REDEEMING THE TIME
REDEEMING THE TIME
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47 views • September 08, 2023

** Important Note: Date posted should read April 5th NOT March 5th!

In this video I want to take a look at the Mark Of The Beast, maybe a final overview and bring the facts full circle after posting many videos about this for more than 21 months. Looking back, many things have become very clear over the last 2 years. This Fake Virus and Vaccine Pandemic has actually given many people time to SEE through the Jesuit program of MARKING the whole world population with their CV19 series of nanotech INJECTIONS. Miraculously, God has allowed us TIME to SEE and KNOW what the BEAST is doing and to PREPARE for and WARN many of the DECEPTION. Some are listening. Many refuse to believe, even when presented the facts. We DO KNOW that the final MARK IMPLANT will be administered with a Micro-Needle PATCH IN THE BODY as the scripture says, and I will show in this message why that is the only reality.

HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED WHAT THE "MOTB" IS?

DO YOU HAVE EYES TO SEE AND EARS TO HEAR WHAT IS HAPPENING WORLDWIDE?

RIGHT NOW THERE ARE 2 REALITIES COLLIDING AND THERE'S NO "OFF" BUTTON!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com

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mark of the beastjesuitsthe vatican
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