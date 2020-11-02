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COMMS: WHEN HUNTING COMMUNISTS; DEFENDING AGAINST COMMUNISTS [ Move, Shoot, and Communicate with ATAK (and alternatives) ]
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59 views • November 02, 2020
HUNTING COMMUNISTS IN THE UNITED STATES TO PROTECT THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, WAY OF LIFE, AND KILL OUT THE THREAT OF COMMUNISM THAT WILL STAND FOR THE NEXT 1,000 YEARS WILL BECOME A WAY OF LIFE.
ONLY WHEN THE COMMUNIST, SOCIALIST, NAZI DEMOCRATS THREAT IS ELIMINATED FROM THE UNITED STATES - THE CRAFTS OUTLINED NEED TO BE IMPLEMENTED.
ONLY WHEN THE COMMUNIST, SOCIALIST, NAZI DEMOCRATS THREAT IS ELIMINATED FROM THE UNITED STATES - THE CRAFTS OUTLINED NEED TO BE IMPLEMENTED.
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