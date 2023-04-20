Create New Account
Attack on Innocence - Why Are They Targeting Kids?
Justin Barclay
Published Yesterday

Filmmaker Simon Esler discusses the evidence in what's behind the the rise in puberty blockers, hormone therapy and double mastectomies. A mental health crisis that coincides perfectly with the introduction of smartphones, social media and gender theory. More importantly, how can parents fight back and protect their children.
