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Liberation of Mar'inka by DPR Militia
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91 views • March 25, 2022
"DPR People's Militia units are successfully advancing and bring liberation to Mar'inka, which was turned into fortress by Ukrainian Army. There are foreign-made weapons, as well as abandoned and mutilated bodies of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries at abandoned and destroyed Ukrainian positions.
Mar'inka has been the main fortress of Ukrainian Army for last 8 years. Ukrainian militants shelled Donetsk from this spot." - Essence of Time International
Mar'inka location: https://goo.gl/maps/2sPsE8RuPaPYXW8D7
Mar'inka has been the main fortress of Ukrainian Army for last 8 years. Ukrainian militants shelled Donetsk from this spot." - Essence of Time International
Mar'inka location: https://goo.gl/maps/2sPsE8RuPaPYXW8D7
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