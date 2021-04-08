Cancer is NOT a death sentence! As long as there’s breath there’s hope.

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that cancer patients who are given a timeline to a death sentence tend to die sooner than those who don’t? In this clip, Dr. Veronique Desaulniers explains why refusing to accept that death sentence is the first step to beating cancer for good. Be sure to check out the entire episode to learn about the “no-cebo effect” and why positive thinking is absolutely essential in the fight against cancer.