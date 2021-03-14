© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gen. Keane reacts to Biden reportedly reaching out to North Korea
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • March 14, 2021
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane weighs in on reports the Biden administration recently reached out to North Korea and the growing threat China poses to the U.S.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.