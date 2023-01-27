https://gettr.com/post/p26fpfw4f03

2023.01.27 More than 10 million people have now died in communist China. When people die, their families feel shamed so they retrieve the body at night and secretly bury it. Some Estates of the dead pass automatically to the state. People in African countries have taken Miles Guo's advice and has extracted money from the CCP.

中共国现在已经死亡了一千多万人。家里死了人，不仅觉得丢人，偷偷拉出去埋了，而且这些死了的人的钱都归国家所用。非洲国家的人听了郭先生的话，纷纷从中共那里把钱弄了出来。



