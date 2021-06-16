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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0701 - Nathaniel Ewing - Smith is sentenced to life
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1 view • June 16, 2021
Nathaniel and a friend were trying to sell marijuana to the group, when Turner pointed a gun at Nathaniel. Nathaniel’s friend was put in a choke hold, as Nathaniel was shot. Turner then pointed the gun at his friend, but when he pulled the trigger, nothing happened. The group then fled.
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