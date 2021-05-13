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NEW KAMIKAZE DRONE ON ISRAEL
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224 views • May 13, 2021
#BREAKING with NEWEST UPDATES FROM ISRAEL. This is a NEW KAMIKAZE DRONE ON ISRAEL. The Al-Qassam Brigades has published video unveiling a drone called the "Shihab”. The Al-Qassam Shihab Kamikaze Drone is shown in this video from GAZA, that is being used on Israel. #Shehab #Shihab #Drone
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