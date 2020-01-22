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Parade pageantry in Pyongyang North Korea
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12 views • January 22, 2020
North Korea has staged a huge parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War. Soldiers and military hardware paraded through Pyongyang in a carefully choreographed display. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, although the North and South remain technically at war.
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