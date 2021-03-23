BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YCC to Accelerate Foreign Dumping of USTs | Alasdair Macleod
Liberty and Finance
Liberty and FinanceCheckmark Icon
610 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 23, 2021
Intending to prop up the US stock and bond markets with Yield Curve Control (YCC,) the Fed may cause foreigners to accelerate dump of low-yielding US Treasury bonds, speeding the demise of the USD and our financial lives.

Former bank president and head of research at GoldMoney.com, Alasdair Macleod, returns to Liberty and Finance to offer an update on the bubble of everything, the the impacts to you and me of runaway USD monetary inflation.

Find Alasdair Online at: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights

Follow Alasdair: https://twitter.com/MacleodFinance

​=================​=================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]

Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================

Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free

The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
bitcoincollapsegoldsilverdebtplatinumcoppercryptosycc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Families Behind on Bills at Rate Not Seen Since Great Recession, Fed Survey Finds

U.S. Families Behind on Bills at Rate Not Seen Since Great Recession, Fed Survey Finds

Sterling Ashworth
Inflation Scorches Americans Before Midterms, Driven by High Fuel Costs

Inflation Scorches Americans Before Midterms, Driven by High Fuel Costs

Sterling Ashworth
The AI Investment Bubble Is Starting to Crack &#8230; and You Might Be Exposed Without Knowing It

The AI Investment Bubble Is Starting to Crack … and You Might Be Exposed Without Knowing It

Mike Adams
Iran Conflict Raises Costs Across Banana Supply Chain, Threatening U.S. Prices

Iran Conflict Raises Costs Across Banana Supply Chain, Threatening U.S. Prices

Sterling Ashworth
Russian Firm A7 Launches Crypto-to-Bank Payment Service, Company Says

Russian Firm A7 Launches Crypto-to-Bank Payment Service, Company Says

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy