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DEW BLAST AT GROUND LEVEL WHEN I LEAVE HOME. IMAGE WG458 LOW FLY BREACHING OVERHEAD
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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RAF CHIPMUNK OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL WG458 MULITIPLE UNSAFE FLY BUZZ OVERS.

US weapons system ⁣SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

15/8/22 N REGISTERED CRAFT GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 20M ALT UNDER THE RADAR  REPORT CAA  26102, N REGISTERED CRAFT  Pa-31 NAVAJO  ONE RED ONE YELLOW STRIPE GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 20M ALT UNDER THE RADAR  REPORT CAA  26102.

Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

Governments will use whatever technology is available to combat their primary enemy their own people . Noam Chomsky

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me. George Orwell 1984.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter. Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery. The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye

⁣⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan

A SMALL SAMPLE OF LOW FLY BREACHING GANG STALKERS REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.

M-ODKZ, G-TUCK, G-JEFA, G-CGNG, G-ZEBY, G-AWUJ, G-KEVI, N111SC, ZM311, HB WZP, 
ZM311, G-MOOD, D-FIBE,G-LFSJ, G-MACI, G-TEDI, PH LAW, G-ONTV, G-OMHC,G-CCPV, G-ETJA, G-BEZV, N3544M, N999F, G-BYXL, G-PDGX, G-BHJO, G-CHRM, G-BKEV, G-SENS,420V, G-EMHE, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-MYJD, G-JTPC, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-GNMM, US NAVY 610 HSC 11, G-GFCA, G-EDYO, G-PCOP, G-GAMA, D-GFAS, G-BYXD, A6 ENV, G-BOXC, G-GDFB, G- JZHA, G-TSGJ, G-POPA, G-JLIN, G-BNOM, G-JECR, G-BOXC, G-VIPA, D-HOAE, G-PDGT, G-YEOM, G-ATRM, G-BOFR, EI RJW, G-BEZV, G-EMED, G-NHAC, G-NTWK, G-LXUS, G-BNOM, G-CDGV, G-DRTC, G-AZNO, G-CBAR, G-BBNZ, G-BOPA, ZM333, ZM405,G-MRTP, G-CDDF, G-NGCC, G-NLEE, G-OGGY, G-BGGM, G-CHER, G-TCDF, G-AXTA, G-MACR, G-CFDO, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-IANZ, G-MYJG, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, F-HBXB, G-EZNM, G-POLB, G-CFLD, G-G-G-CCV, G-MRSS, COAST OO MMM, G-EZFZ, G-CIOO, G-EZGA, G-FRRN, G-ODEE, G-ZDEA, G-CJJA, G-CIPL, G-BMFD, EI EMJ, N25OMD, G-VOAR, G-GHKX, G-KNCG, G-FDZZ, G-BSJX, D-EIVQ, EI RJH, G-JZHF, G-BPRI, G-KOVU, G-AVRK, G-BFTC, N150ZZ, N986JT, G-ECOP, G-JZHG, OE LOJ, G-ECOK, G-GBAS, G-JAVO, G-PVSS, G-G-G-GDFD, G-BXSG, G-CBOP, G-G-G-G-GDFZ,G-TCDL, G-BSHP, G-CCNP, G-MOSJ, G-DXTR,G-RJXJ, EI RJR, PH BXG, G-HUBB, G-OCCH, G-BMKT, G-OPFR, EI RJX, G-MRSS, G-BIVF, EI EMJ, G-MIND, G-BUUL, G-RVRT, G-DWCE, G-VFAS, G-CPOP, G-BBSA, G-BOJZ,G-ONUN, G-BNOH, G-BXCY, G-XXIV, WZ447, G-ZXCL, G-TZED, G-ECGC, G-TUCK, G-CETU, G-BHHE, G-DAAZ, N25OMO, G-BXLY, G-BBNJ, G-ZIPA, G-ASMJ, G-JZHX, G-EUUC, G-EIEB, G-PRPH,EI RJT, G-ATMC, G-EMEH, G-HLSA, G-BYFR, G-WIZR, G-HALS, G-CKCL, G-CHAG, G-EYDO, G-BCTK, G-ZDEA, G-JRER, G-CFGJ, G-BGTF, G-ZDEA, G-BTMR, G-CGOS, DE LOJ, EI RJY, G-EJRS, G-IFIT, G-PTTD, G-RICO, G-BHXK, G-BDUY, G-BRDO, G-AYAW, G-OBMS, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, G-BNOF, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG,M-SHRM, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-PCMC, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-BSFX,G-CGNG, 2 BOYS, D-ERMK, G-FDZY, G-CCWM, G-TAWL, G-MCGS, G-GOWF, G-EELS, G-EWZZ, G-AVGA, G-PTTA, G-BAXY, G-IASB, G-IASA, G-AZBE, G-WBVS, G-TCDL, G-RATV, G-PTTC, G-ARAW, D-ABQM, G-CEXO, G-LUKA, G-JECX, G-RWEW, G-STAN, G-DMPP, G-BIXH, G-HOPE, G-BOFZ, G-SUZN, G-AYGP, G-PTTB, G-WAVA, G-EJRS, G-NELS, G-LANG, G-BRJV, G-BDFZ, G-BUIF, G-LWLW, G-RVNG, G-BMUZ, G-NALA, G-BRLO, G-EZFS, G-OFFO, G-BJVT, G-EGRV, G-NEAU, G-CPAS, G-TVHB, G-POLX, G-POLB, G-AYEF, G-EWZZ, G-AWOT, G-POLA, G-ECGC, G-BTAW, NH2JA, G-NHAC, G-CDMV, D-ACNM, G-EVEZ, G-BTFP, F-GBVN, G-PECK, G-FBRN, G-KRES, G-BKWY, N58JA, G-ADMT, G-MFLM, N177SA, G-AZFA, .............. AND MANY MORE NOT ONE REPLY FROM THE CAA

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