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FDA Anxious for Pfizer to Rush Covid Shots for Babies and Toddlers - asking for EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION for THREE shots🤬
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101 views • February 09, 2022
FDA Anxious for Pfizer to Rush Covid Shots for Babies and Toddlers - asking for EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION for THREE shots, not merely two. My only shock here is that they have the balls to do this without even deploying an psyop of children actually dying or becoming maimed from 5g or some other contaminant first.
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