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Ecumenism Exposed!
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47 views • August 24, 2021
Filmed in Milton Keynes: controversial Street Preacher, Miguel Hayworth of UKApologeticsLibrary.net, gives us riveting examples of the evils of ecumenism. This video contains scenes that some may find disturbing. From the Interfaith and Ecumenism of Milton Keynes to the notorious Catholic run Concentration Camp at Jasenovac, Croatia. This video is sure to shock and inform in equal measure!
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