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Stop Oversharing In These Revolutionary Times
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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289 views • August 05, 2021
For any number of very good reasons, it's better that you keep your plans and intentions to yourself and just proceed to do what you need to do. Injudicious sharing could make you a target in this season of monumental changes. Those who will oppose your likely have many tools at their disposal to thwart or abort your best laid plans. Just avoid the hassle and keep your cards close to your chest.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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