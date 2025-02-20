NATO Military Train with FRENCH and Polish Soldiers On Board Was Blown to BITS in Zaporizhia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past 72 hours, French President Emmanuel Macron has held two summits of the heads of state of the European Union in Paris in order to develop an effective plan to counter Russia and the United States. However, all these summits failed miserably. European countries not only failed to devise an effective counteraction plan against Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, but they also started to show noticeable anxiety. According to Insiders in Paris, the heat of passion was so high during this summit that European leaders even quarreled among themselves over Britain's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine.................................
