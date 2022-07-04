Sun Yat-Sen University Professor Li Kongyue Reveals the Ragged Fact Behind Xi’s “Well-Off Society”

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https://gnews.org/post/pix45641
07/02/2022 As professor Li Kongyue from Sun Yat-sen University revealed, it’s impossible to have Xi‘s well-off society in China based on the reality that too many people are living in poverty. And even worse, the “zero-Covid policy” is leading China away from the last chance to save the economy.