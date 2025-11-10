© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyrics: (Verse 1) Oh, the cargo containers, cold and gray Holding stolen dreams from yesterday Full of what was taken, what was lost Paying nothing for the staggering cost (Chorus) A hidden harbor, a pirate's den Hiding riches from honest men Just steel and rust and a heavy door Holding secrets and so much more (Verse 2) Some were full of diamonds, some of gold Stories bought and sold, untold Priceless art and jewels from the sea For a buyer with no empathy (Chorus) A hidden harbor, a pirate's den Hiding riches from honest men Just steel and rust and a heavy door Holding secrets and so much more (Bridge) The seagulls cry, but they cannot see The pain inside, the misery The waves crash on the rocky shore But they can't wash away what's stored In those cold and silent tombs of steel A world of sorrow, it's all too real (Chorus) A hidden harbor, a pirate's den Hiding riches from honest men Just steel and rust and a heavy door Holding secrets and so much more