Oh, the cargo containers
wolfburg
57 views • 20 hours ago
A classic Americana folk ballad, built on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, Fiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through verses, Harmonica joins in the breaks, accents story beats, Sparse percussion keeps the pacing grounded, building subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close

Lyrics: (Verse 1) Oh, the cargo containers, cold and gray Holding stolen dreams from yesterday Full of what was taken, what was lost Paying nothing for the staggering cost (Chorus) A hidden harbor, a pirate's den Hiding riches from honest men Just steel and rust and a heavy door Holding secrets and so much more (Verse 2) Some were full of diamonds, some of gold Stories bought and sold, untold Priceless art and jewels from the sea For a buyer with no empathy (Chorus) A hidden harbor, a pirate's den Hiding riches from honest men Just steel and rust and a heavy door Holding secrets and so much more (Bridge) The seagulls cry, but they cannot see The pain inside, the misery The waves crash on the rocky shore But they can't wash away what's stored In those cold and silent tombs of steel A world of sorrow, it's all too real (Chorus) A hidden harbor, a pirate's den Hiding riches from honest men Just steel and rust and a heavy door Holding secrets and so much more

