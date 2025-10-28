ISRAELI RABBI WHO WENT VIRAL SPREADING FALSE HAMAS RAPE CLAIMS 🔞 WAS ARRESTED FOR RAPE IN DALLAS inset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Epstein - An Israeli rabbi who went viral spreading false “Hamas mass rape claims” was arrested in Dallas for raping a student.
Why did the story vanish overnight ?
Source: https://x.com/JeffreyxEpstein/status/1982776319084728738
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aaescv