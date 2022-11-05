What Does The Financial Future Look Like For Us?

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The Pope Demanded That All Monies Belonging To The Catholic Church Needed To Be Sent To Rome By September 30. What Does This Mean For Digital Money?
Joseph Land And Master Lama Rasaji Share Their Thoughts On This And Other Monetary Issues And How To Position You And Your Family For Security.
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