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Major Vaccine Reporting Sites Down And The Further Push To Vaccinate Children!
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300 views • March 28, 2021
We know these are not vaccines and this entire agenda has 0 to do with health in fact it is quite the opposite! Today we have noticed that healthimpact.com vaccineimpact.com and medicalkidnap.com are all down! What's next?
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://nationalfile.com/faucis-orders-children-not-allowed-to-play-together-unmasked-until-theyre-all-vaxxed/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse2.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.77cFFzxK3Yy9ApY72JAa9AAAAA%26pid%3DApi&;f=1
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://nationalfile.com/faucis-orders-children-not-allowed-to-play-together-unmasked-until-theyre-all-vaxxed/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse2.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.77cFFzxK3Yy9ApY72JAa9AAAAA%26pid%3DApi&;f=1
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