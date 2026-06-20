Advanced OCT Imaging Prevents Blindness

Your eyes reveal what you cannot see. Advanced OCT and OCT Angiography technology now allows eye care professionals to detect and prevent diseases that would otherwise lead to blindness and to diagnose systemic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease before symptoms appear.





In this episode, Dr. Kerry Gelb sits down with Dr. Carolyn Majcher, a leading expert in retinal imaging and vitreoretinal disease, to explore how this breakthrough technology is transforming preventive medicine.





❤️ WHY THIS MATTERS:

Early detection saves vision. Early detection saves lives. Eye imaging now detects:

✓ Diabetes (before the patient knows)

✓ Hypertension (silently damaging organs)

✓ Cardiovascular disease (showing warning signs in the retina)

✓ Retinal diseases (before blindness occurs)

✓ Systemic conditions (through the eye as a biomarker)





Connect with Dr. Carolyn Majcher: https://www.instagram.com/retina_queen/





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Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:





🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/