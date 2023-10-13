BREAKING -- JIM JORDAN wins validation vote 152-55 for House Speaker

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee, is among a number of RINOs who remain strongly opposed to Jordan as Speaker. He told reporters Friday that there was nothing that Jordan could do to win him over.





In fact, he may have approximately 65 RINO problems. The House GOP held a second vote to ask members if they will support Jordan on the House floor.





He “won” the vote by 152-55 margin. This is 65 votes short of a total to prevail.





While nothing is impossible, Jordan certainly faces a steep climb and lots of skepticism from stubborn RINOS.





Conservative strategist Greg Price proposes an interesting strategy: take the vote to floor anyway to force these anonymous RINOs to vote down Jordan publicly. Certainly is much easier to act tough behind closed doors.